News & Views

Kerala has introduced its first AI teacher, Iris, developed with Makerlabs Edutech. Unveiled at KTCT Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram, Iris is a humanoid designed to enhance the learning experience. Created under the Atal Tinkering Lab project by NITI Aayog, Iris aims to revolutionise traditional teaching methods with its innovative features.

Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates interacted with students at IIT Delhi on the topic ‘Innovation for Public Good’ recently. Gates highlighted the critical role of emerging technologies in addressing persistent health and development challenges and the need for scalable, cost-effective solutions to ensure they can be equitably delivered. He emphasised India’s work in vaccine manufacturing, AI for education, and digital public infrastructure.