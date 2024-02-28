News & Views

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik introduced the ‘Nutana Unnata Abhilasha Odisha’ scholarship scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate students. General and OBC students will receive Rs 9,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively, while SC/ST and ‘Nirman Shramik’ students will get Rs 10,000 and Rs 11,000. The scholarship funds will be deposited into the bank accounts of eligible students by March 5.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is currently accepting applications from qualified teachers to participate in its JEE and NEET free coaching programme. Candidates with prior teaching experience in physics, chemistry, and biology within a coaching institute are encouraged to apply for teaching positions in the BSEB’s free coaching initiative. The deadline for registration is February 29.