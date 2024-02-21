News & Views

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly-constructed Academic Complex East and Academic Complex West at IIT Delhi’s Hauz Khas campus through video conferencing on Tuesday. This is the largest ever single-time construction activity for research and academic purposes in the history of IIT Delhi. The two academic complexes have 200 faculty offices, 10 committee rooms and 13 conference rooms.





The results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) will be out on March 16, and you can download your scorecards from March 23. The test happened on February 3, 4, 10, and 11 in two sessions each day, morning (9:30 am to 12:30 pm) and afternoon (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm) at centers across the country. The question papers had two parts: one with general aptitude questions and the other with questions related to the candidates’ chosen subjects. Meanwhile, The Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore) has recently released Master Question Papers and Keys for several test papers on its official website.