News & Views

The registration for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 has commenced. Eligible candidates can apply for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 on the official UPSC website - upsc.gov.in. The deadline for application submission is March 5, 2024. The examination is scheduled to take place on May 26, 2024

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has introduced new online courses on its website, catering to working professionals and executives seeking to enhance their careers. These short-term programmes cover a variety of subjects such as new-age skills, data science, marketing, and statistics. Admissions are currently open for the upcoming academic session