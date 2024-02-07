News & Views

Royal College of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists (RCOG), a leading institute in the field of obstetrics and gynaecology UK and a top healthcare provider in India have entered into a strategic collaboration aiming to enhance specialty training programme in obstetrics and gynaecology. The purpose of the partnership is to leverage the strengths of both organisations to promote and conduct training in obstetrics and gynaecology, assessment and certification of training in India.

Goa has got its new permanent campus for the National Institute of Technology (NIT). Spanning an area of 70,750 sqm, the campus was envisioned by former Chief Minister Dr Manohar Parrikar, who laid the foundation stone in 2018. Designed to accommodate 1,260 students, the campus includes tutorial complexes, departmental buildings, seminar halls, hostels, a health center, staff quarters, an amenity center, and a sports ground.

