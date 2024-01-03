News & Views

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2024 Session 1 is scheduled to take place from January 24 to February 1, 2024. According to the official schedule, the admit cards for session 1 of JEE Main 2024 will be issued three days before the examination. Once the NTA issues the admit cards, registered candidates can visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in., to view and download their admit cards. The examination for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is set to take place from January 24 to February 1, 2024, with Session 2 scheduled for April 1 to April 15, 2024. JEE (Main) 2024 will be held in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for Class 12 practical exams in 2024. To get the admit card, candidates can go to seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. The practical exams will be held from January 10 to January 20, 2024. Meanwhile, BSEB mentioned that this admit card is specifically for the practical exams, and a different one will be given for the theory exams. The Intermediate exams are scheduled from February 1 to February 12 in two shifts: 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Results for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be announced in March/April 2024.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will soon open applications for the posts of Sub Inspector (SI), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts).There are 921 openings, and the application period is from January 7 to January 28, 2024. Interested candidates, aged between 21 and 28 years, can apply through the official website uppbpb.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can visit the official website of UPPBPB and apply for the same. To apply, candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 400, and this payment should be done online.