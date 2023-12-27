News & Views

The Council of Architecture (COA) has released the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) information brochure. The exam is scheduled from April 6 onwards between 10 am and 1 pm. You can find the NATA 2024 brochure on n ata.in. The test will be held on weekends from April to July 2024 in two sessions. The NATA score is valid for two academic years.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the schedule for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024. The exam is scheduled for April 20 and 21. Starting from January 10, eligible candidates can apply for admission to engineering and medical programmes at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.