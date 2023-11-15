News & Views

Interested in studying travel and tourism, office automation and e-accounting, animation, motion graphics and video editing, photography, digital marketing or social media advertising? The University of Delhi’s (DU’s) Campus of Open Learning (COL) is inviting applications for 29 certificate courses. The duration of these courses range from three to 10months, and there is no entrance test for admission. However, those interested must have completed Class XII, and those awaiting results from a qualifying exam are also eligible. Classes for the courses will take place in both online and offline formats. Some courses will adopt a hybrid learning approach. Interested candidates can register at col.du.ac.in. The admission process is open year-round.





The Common Eligibility Test (CAT) 2023 official mock tests are now available for aspiring candidates on the official website of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) at iimcat.ac.in. Those preparing for the entrance test can take the mock tests to familiarise themselves with the exam pattern. IIM has also released the admit cards for CAT 2023 on their official website on November 7, 2023. Applicants can download their admit cards by visiting iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2023 exam will be held on Sunday, November 26, 2023 in computer-based mode. The exam will be held in three shifts with the first shift from 8.30 am to 10.30 am, second shift from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and third shift from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.