News & Views

The Union Public Service Commission will hold a screening test for selection to Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2024 through Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 which will be held on February 18, 2024. The preliminary examination will be held at the following centers: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Delhi, Dispur, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Prayagraj, Shillong, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram.