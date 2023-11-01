News & Views

Karnataka AYUSH NEET PG 2023 counselling registration will close on November 2, 2023. The registration fee is Rs 2,000 for all candidates except for SC/ST. SC/ST category candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000 on or before November 3, 2023. For more information, candidates can visit the official website- kea.kar.nic.in

The National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) 2023 exam in Odisha, for class 8 students in government, government aided or local body schools, will be held on November 5, 2023. Admit cards are available for download on the official website, scertodisha.nic.in, at no cost. Nearly 3,314 scholarships across 30 districts, with special provisions for SC, ST, SEBC, and physically handicapped candidates will be disbursed.