News & Views

For the 2023–2024 academic year, college and university students can now apply for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship (CSSS 2023) online through the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). You can submit your scholarship application, including renewals for the years 2019 to 2022, on the National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in. This programme, the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan Yojana (PM-USP CSSS), is funded by the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education.

CBSE will soon reveal the date sheets for the 2024 board exams for both class X and class XII. Reportedly, these date sheets will be available by the end of this month, but the exact release date hasn’t been officially confirmed by the board yet. When the date sheets are out, students can check them on the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. Schools will also provide access to the date sheets for students. Usually, CBSE releases these date sheets about two months before the exams begin, as they did last year when they were released on December 29.