News & Views

Interested candidates can submit the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 2024 exam form for Class X and Class XII on the official website, cbse.gov.in till October 11. Students will be charged an additional late fee of Rs 2,000 for applications submitted between October 12 -19. CBSE will conduct the exams for the private students in 2024 based on the syllabus available on the official website. “The Central Board of Secondary Education will hold the examinations for following categories of private students in the month of February/March/April – 2024 along with the board’s annual examinations 2024,” said CBSE in an official statement.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023 on September 23, and 24. The examination will be conducted in two shifts, with the morning session running from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm. The candidates appearing for UPSC should carry their e-admit card at the exam centre. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the examination without the admit card. Also, mobile phone, (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches etc. or camera or Bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories is not allowed inside the exam hall.

SSC JE (Staff Selection Commission Junior Engineer) exam for Paper 1 will be held on October 9, 10, and 11, 2023, while Paper 2 will take place on December 4, 2023. Interested applicants can visit the SSC’s official website and download the notice.