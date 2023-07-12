News & Views

Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) in association with National Institute of Technology, Uttarakhand (NIT) is organising a three-day international conference on Recent Advances in Fluid Mechanics and Nanoelectronics (ICRAFMN-2023). The conference aims to provide an excellent venue for multidisciplinary academicians, engineers, scientists, researchers, and industry professionals to present their research findings in fluid mechanics and nanoelectronics.

Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS) 2023 will be held on July 16 for the posts of medical officers grade in general, assistant divisional medical officer in the railways, junior scale posts in central health services, etc. as per the available vacancies. UPSC CMS is conducted in two stages – Computer-based examination and personality test. The computer-based examination comprises two papers – Paper 1 (General Medicine and Pediatrics) and Paper 2 (Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics and Preventive & Social Medicine).

Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Consortium for Technical Education (CTE) have joined forces to establish the Centre of Excellence in Information Technology and Cyber Security. This collaboration aims to enhance employability skills, encourage research and product development, and provide hybrid mode training programmes, seminars on software and cyber security products and technologies trends, for students, unemployed youths, and IT/Cyber security professionals in Andhra Pradesh.