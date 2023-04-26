News & views

Heritage Institute of Technology, Kolkata, recently organised an Intercollege Prototype Design Competition. It saw the participation of various engineering colleges across the city like Techno India University, Future Institute of Engineering and Management, MCKV Institute of Engineering, University of Calcutta, The Neotia University, Jadavpur University, Meghnath Saha Institute of Technology, Asansol Engineering College, RCC Institute of Information technology and many more. The engineering students displayed their projects on smart glass, rain-detecting systems, intelligent dustbins, smart washing machines, third eye for blind people, fire-detection systems, smart healthcare systems, and others. The event was organised as a part of the celebration of World Creativity and Innovation Day 2023.

The Union Public Service Commission has announced the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination 2023 date. It will be held on August 6, 2023. The application forms will be available till May 16, 2023. The exam is in written mode and is conducted in English and Hindi. The result date will be announced later. The exam provides admission to BSF, CRPF, CISF, Indo Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal. To apply for CAPF (AC) exam, the candidate must be a citizen of India and should not be less than 20 years and must not be more than 25 years. He/she should have a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university

JD Birla Institute, Department of Textile Science, Clothing & Fashion Studies recently held the Kaleidoscope’23 Graduating Fashion Show in Kolkata. Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army’s Eastern Command was the chief guest. Dr Deepali Singhee, the principal of the institute, was also present.