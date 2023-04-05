News & Views

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released Class 10 and 12 syllabuses for the academic year 2023–2024. The Board has also released CBSE sample papers from 2023 and a marking system in addition to the CBSE 2023–24 syllabus. Students can check the new 2023-2024 syllabus and subject-wise sample papers on cbseacademic.nic.in. “It is important that schools ensure curriculum transactions as per the directions given in the initial pages of the Curriculum document. The subjects should be taught as per the curriculum given by suitably incorporating strategies such as art-integrated education, experiential learning, pedagogical plans, etc. wherever possible,” said CBSE.





The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2023 Session 2 will be conducted across India and in 24 cities outside the country on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023. The examination will be held in two shifts — first, from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. The NTA has released the exam city intimation slip on the official website. Now, the candidates can download the exam city intimation slip by using their application number and date of birth. For more information, visit jeemain.nta.nic.in.





Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform and Sriram’s IAS Academy, a 35-year-old premier offline coaching institute announced a partnership to empower millions of UPSC aspirants. The partnership will present an unparalleled opportunity for UPSC aspirants to access premium quality content, cutting-edge teaching techniques, and experienced faculty members on Unacademy platform. Regarding this collaboration, Vivek Sinha, chief operating officer, Unacademy, said: “Our decisions have been carefully curated to ensure we democratise access to the best pedagogy for rankers. We aim to create more value offerings for the UPSC aspirants in the upcoming academic cycle and offer the best-in-class education and resources for them ahead of the exams.”