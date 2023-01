oint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2023 Session 1 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 followed by Session 2 on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12. Paper 2A and Paper 2B (B. Arch and B. Planning) will also be held twice a year (January and April, 2023). The National Testing Agency will soon release the admit card for JEE Main 2023 January session exam. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in for more information.