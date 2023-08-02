News & Views

The UPSC National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II) 2023 will take place on September 3, 2023. The e-admit card for NDA, NA II Exam 2023 is available on the UPSC website (upsconline.nic.in). No admit card will be sent by post. Meanwhile, there will be a penalty (negative marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective-type question papers.

The Indian National Science Academy (INSA) has awarded its 2023 Visiting Scientist Fellowships to Dr Krishna Kummari and Dr Kumar Raju Mukhi from GITAM (Deemed to be University). Their research projects in swarm robotics optimisation and nuclear physics, respectively, promise to advance India’s scientific landscape. The INSA fellowship is awarded to conduct advanced research for undergoing specialised training in Indian research laboratories other than one’s institution.

In a change of events, JD Birla Institute in Kolkata, which is affiliated to Jadavpur University, has decided to open the exclusively for girls-only Science and Commerce courses to boys as well. Permission for admitting boys in all courses has been granted by Jadavpur University from the academic year 2023-2024. Originally a girl’s college, all courses offered by the institute today is new-age programmes that focus on skill development and entrepreneurship. Interestingly, all the courses have been adapted to the 4-year (8 semesters) format based on the NEP curriculum framework.

Nearly 11,000 youths across Odisha and Chhattisgarh will be trained in market-relevant vocational skills, entrepreneurship and farming, and animal husbandry by Vedanta Aluminium. Focusing on rural communities near its operations, these programmes will help bridge the gap between unskilled and semi-skilled youths.