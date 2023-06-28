News & News

AM Jain College student, Dinesh Kumar, has bagged a silver medal in the 50-meter breast stroke male swimming event at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin 2023. Despite facing challenges, Kumar’s exceptional talent and determination propelled him to this remarkable achievement. His incredible feat brings pride to the institution and his success serves as an inspiration for all.









Yash Bardhan, student, Techno India Group Public School





Yash Bardhan, a student of class X-H of Techno India Group Public School, Siliguri, has won India’s Talent Fight Season 2 in the modeling category. Held in Roorkee, it took Bardhan almost two years and five complete rounds to bag the title of ‘Mr ITF Season 2’. Bardhan was interested in modeling since childhood and the school is elated with his achievement.





Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ICEX Spain Trade and Investment, a prominent entity under the Spanish Ministry of Industry, Tourism, and Trade, dedicated to internationally promoting Spanish businesses and culture. This partnership aims to drive cultural exchange between India and Spain and bolster economic activities via cross-border trade and investment in the hospitality and gastronomic sector.