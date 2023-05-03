News & news

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 exam will be held on May 7. It will be held in pen and paper mode in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu for admission to undergraduate medical education in all the medical institutions. MNS (Military Nursing Service) aspirants seeking admission to the BSc Nursing course being conducted at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals for 2023 are required to qualify for NEET. The NEET score will be used to shortlist candidates for selection to the four-year BSc Nursing course.

The Union Public Service Commission will hold a screening test for selection to Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023 through Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 which will be held on May 28, 2023. The main examination is likely to be held in November 2023. The main examination will be held in Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Port Blair and Shimla.

CDS - II 2023 or Combined Defence Services Examination - II 2023 will be held on September 3, 2023. The application forms will be available from May 17, 2023, to June 6, 2023. Conducted by Union Public Service Commission, the exam is held in offline mode in English and Hindi.