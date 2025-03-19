New Zealand PM announces scholarships at IIT Delhi

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon chaired an education focused event at IIT Delhi recently thus reaffirming the deep academic ties between New Zealand and India. The event celebrated the New Zealand Centre, a flagship initiative that brings together all New Zealand universities in collaboration with IIT Delhi.

A key highlight of the event was the announcement of a NZ$260,000 partial scholarship package under the New Zealand Excellence Awards (NZEA) 2025. Additionally, a unique Virtual Internship Programme was announced, providing 30 IIT Delhi students with the opportunity to intern remotely with New Zealand companies, offering cross-border industry experience and insights into New Zealand’s innovative work culture.

The event also acknowledged the significant contributions of joint research initiatives between New Zealand and India in fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), sustainability, disaster resilience, and advanced engineering. Notably, a collaborative project between the University of Canterbury and IIT Delhi is leveraging geospatial data for climate change mitigation, aligning with India’s national sustainability goals and demonstrating a shared commitment to tackling global challenges through innovation and research.

As part of ongoing academic engagement, New Zealand and Indian institutions are set to sign series of MoUs to further strengthen collaboration in areas such as student mobility, joint research, and academic exchange.

“New Zealand and India share a reciprocal education partnership, built on academic excellence and cultural exchange. As we navigate an increasingly interconnected world, we remain committed to equipping students with the skills needed to succeed on the global stage. Through the initiatives announced today we are fostering deeper connections and empowering future leaders and innovators,” said the New Zealand PM.

Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi, highlighted the significance of the partnership, and said, “Our partnership with New Zealand through the New Zealand Centre has facilitated knowledge exchange, joint research, and student mobility. By focusing on areas like sustainability and disaster resilience, we are addressing real-world challenges with a shared commitment to innovation. The introduction of the Virtual Internship Programme and expanded research collaborations will further enhance global exposure and industry experience for our students.”

Academic collaborations & MoUs

With New Zealand becoming an increasingly popular destination among Indian students, the signing of the several MoUs between Indian and New Zealand institutes will further strengthen the academic partnerships:

University of Auckland & Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE)

University of Auckland & IIT Kharagpur

University of Auckland & Tech Mahindra

University of Waikato & Bennett University

Whitecliffe & National Institute of Design (NID)

Whitecliffe & National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)