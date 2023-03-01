Need of the hour for India

As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, the country aspires to become a $5 trillion economy by 2025 and a $10 trillion economy by 2030. As we celebrate this Amrit Kaal of building India 2.0, we are operating against the backdrop of accelerated technological, geopolitical, social and environmental changes and a slower global economy.

Our success as a country and our ability to achieve these goals will largely depend, besides other factors, on our people’s capabilities, especially of the working-age population (15-64 years of age). This is over 65% of the 1.41 billion people.

World over, two out of three jobs are created by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). In many developing economies, more than 50 percent of the total employment creation in the private sector can be attributed to enterprises with less than 100 employees. SMEs also represent the vast majority of economic units, with over 90 percent of the business population. In short, SMEs are a central economic and social force for generating employment and reducing poverty and inequalities.

For this reason, start-up and SME development have become a high priority for the Union and state governments in the country in recent years. National programmes and schemes such as Start-up India, Make in India, Atal Innovation Mission, MUDRA Banks, and AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge have facilitated funding, mentoring and innovation.

Today, the perception that entrepreneurial ventures are risky, unstable and lack social acceptance as opposed to a stable job no longer holds weight in people’s minds. It is recognised as a prominent way to address unemployment and the need for dignified livelihood, taking a centre stage in the micro-economies, even in rural India.

A fine example is The Kaun Banega Business Leader (KBBL) (Who will be a Business Leader) competition in rural Bundelkhand under the Work 4 Progress (W4P) India programme of Development Alternatives. After the initial success, KBBL 2.0 was launched in 2020 in 40 villages of Bundelkhand. On the other hand, entrepreneurship is fast permeating into the consciousness of urban India and even into their living rooms through popular business reality television series such as Shark Tank India.

Even though the inclination to pursue entrepreneurship is accelerating, the educational support for its development is in its infancy. To bring systemic enablement to this enterprising spirit, India needs to invest more in developing human capital and equip them with the necessary entrepreneurship education and skills. Even as one might argue that entrepreneurship cannot be taught in a school, studies show formal education has a positive correlation to entrepreneurship. I believe entrepreneurship education is one of the influential forces that shape a person’s attitude and aspirations to give wings to their professional dreams.

Higher Educational Institutions (HEI) have an essential role in addressing this supply side of the entrepreneurial ecosystem with programmes designed to expand students’ knowledge and experience in entrepreneurship. A benchmarking study points to a major global trend toward strengthening entrepreneurial capabilities in universities worldwide. It is time for Indian HEIs to move from the traditional paradigm of creating graduates looking for employment to nurturing successful entrepreneurs who create jobs that fuel the economy.

However, HEIs must recognise that entrepreneurship education goes beyond teaching typical management subjects such as strategy, finance and marketing in a classroom setting. Young minds, especially in STEM education streams, typically have a maker instinct to build, test and operate things. Along with entrepreneurship education, they need experiential opportunities in innovation labs, maker spaces, and mentoring clubs. These facilities help inculcate skills such as design thinking, idea generation, hands-on discovery, interdisciplinarity approach, peer collaboration, sharing of resources, prototyping and testing.

More importantly, students gain the ability to challenge the status quo and recognise and act on the opportunities. These skills could further be channelled by empowering students to bring their ideas to life by facilitating in-house incubators and accelerators that could potentially snowball their ideas into business opportunities to be exploited commercially.

Further, linkages with local industry will enable the HEIs to proactively explore, create and incubate industry-relevant products/solutions/services that can complement and supplement the industry needs while simultaneously improving the time to market.

Educators involved in entrepreneurship education have the potential to make a difference when a student stumbles upon a validated business idea. Even if a majority of student-developed design ideas remain un-validated and do not make it to the market, students still benefit from the entrepreneurial mindset. It will remain a valuable skill set they could leverage throughout their profession and practice. Even when they join an existing company, these skills support their agility and responsiveness and transform them as intrapreneurs leading their teams and organisations.

The author is the founder-chairman & board member of Cyient, and chairman, CII National Education Council. He also authored ‘Engineered in India: From Dreams to Billion-Dollar