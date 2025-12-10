NCERT Class 7 book adds chapter on Pak Army-backed terror hindering normal ties

The new Class 7 NCERT’s Social Science book has introduced a chapter on India’s neighbours, noting that Pakistan Army-based terror attacks have hindered the India-Pakistan normal ties.

According to ANI, the 31-page chapter, titled “India and Her Neighbours’ expands the idea of neighbourhood beyond land borders to maritime partners. The book also mentions that efforts are underway with China to resolve disputes through dialogue and trade. This chapter has been newly introduced in the Class 7 book, ‘Exploring Society India and Beyond’, and did not exist in the previous edition.

Regarding China, the chapter mentions the long civilizational links and recent frictions. In the book, India and China have been described as two of Asia’s largest and most influential nations with Buddhism acting as a power link. Interestingly, there’s a ‘Don’t Miss Out’ box where it Hindu merchants, who built temples in the Chinese port city of Quanzhou, an important trading centre in the 13th century, is also mentioned.