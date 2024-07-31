National Space Day held in Siliguri

Siliguri Institute of Technology (SIT) along with Techno India Group Public Schools (TIGPS), Siliguri, jointly organised the ‘National Space Day 2024’ in association with North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) recently in the presence of chief guest Prof Buddhadeb Sau, ex-Vice Chancellor, Jadavpur University, ISRO scientists like Dr Tirtha Pratim Das, Director, Science Program ISRO Headquarters, Bangalore, Suparn Pathak, DGM, Regional Remote Sensing Centre, Kolkata, Dr Banani Adhikari (Das) from SIT, and Dr Nandita Nandi, principal, TIGPS Siliguri. Dr Shyam S Kundu, Head, Space & Atmospheric Science Division, North Eastern Space Applications Centre Shillong, Meghalaya, coordinated the event. A total team of six scientists and two research scholars from ISRO also participated.



The event is part of a nationwide celebration of the maiden National Space Day to commemorate the successful landing of ‘Chandrayaan-III Vikram Lander’ on the Lunar South Pole region on August 23, 2023. The theme of the programme was ‘Touching lives while touching the moon: India’s space saga’. As part of the celebration, school students from class IX-XII from around 22 schools in and around Siliguri participated in the event held on SIT campus.

Moreover, audio visual shows and quiz competitions were organised by ISRO with TIGPS Siliguri securing the first position, Delhi Public School Siliguri and Delhi Public School, Fulbari securing second and third position positions respectively. A day-long space exhibition and display of space on wheel were also held. A total of around 400 students visited the exhibition.