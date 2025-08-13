National meet on accounting & finance held at St Xavier’s University

St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, successfully hosted a one-day national conference on ‘Emerging Issues in Accounting, Finance and Management recently. The event was organized by the Father Lafont Centre for Excellence in Research and Innovation (LCERI) in association with the Indian Accounting Association (IAA), Kolkata Branch (AOP) and supported by the St. Xavier’s University Kolkata Alumni Association. This national-level collaborative initiative brought together distinguished scholars, researchers, and professionals from various institutions across the country.

The conference began with a ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by a welcome address by Rev Dr John Felix Raj, S.J., and remarks from Dr Somnath Banerjee, co-convenor of the conference. Thematic insights were shared by Prof (Dr) Soma Sur, convener of the conference and honorary director of LCERI, and Prof (Dr) Ashish Kumar Sana, Secretary of IAA Kolkata Branch (AOP). The academic programme featured nine parallel technical sessions, with over 100 delegates participating and nearly 80 research papers presented, fostering robust academic dialogue and exchange of ideas.

The programme was successfully concluded with the valedictory address delivered by Prof (Dr) Amalendu Bhunia, Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kalyani. The conference reinforced the growing importance of innovation, regulatory adaptation, and collaboration in shaping the future of accounting, finance, and management in India.