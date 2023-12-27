National Integration & Youth Leadership Camp held

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) inaugurated the 26th National Integration and Youth Leadership Camp at Itanagar recently. The eight-day camp was organised with the theme, ‘Viksit Yuva, Viksit Bharat’ by the Central Calcutta Science & Culture Organisation for Youth (CCSCOY).More than 1,000 students, including 250 youth from different States of North East Region, attended the camp.

“The National Integration Youth Leadership Camp stands as a vibrant platform, inviting young leaders to not only transcend barriers, but to construct bridges of understanding in the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.This initiative by Central Calcutta Science & Culture Organisation for Youth to organise the Youth Leadership Camp is laudable,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his message to the youth.

In his inaugural address, the Governor called upon the youth to contribute towards nation-building and imbibe the spirit of ‘nation first’. The Governor also urged the youth to create a work culture based on good values and ethics

Meanwhile, Prof (Dr) Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata and President of the National Integration Camp briefed on the National Integration and Youth Leadership Camp. Nemai Chandra Pramanik, Chief General Secretary, National Integration Camp was also present.

Established in 1996, the Central Calcutta Science and Culture Organisation for Youth is a social, voluntary, and philanthropic society. It has been actively organising national exhibitions, national integration and youth leadership camps, national seminars, and workshops. The organisation’s primary aim is to foster cultural bonds among students and youth from various regions of India.