Nagaland’s first medical college welcomes inaugural class of 100 students

Nagaland’s first-ever medical college, the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR) is officially open now, welcoming its first batch of 100 MBBS students in a recent induction programme. According to Dr Soumya Chakraborty, the dean-cum-director of NIMSR, 85 of these students are from Nagaland, while the remaining 15 come from various parts of the country.

Speaking at the induction programme, which took place at the NIMSR academic block in Phriebagie, Kohima, Chief Secretary J Alam emphasised that the event marked the beginning of a new academic session and, more importantly, the realisation of a long-cherished dream for the state—a medical college.

Alam encouraged the 45-member faculty to contribute to building an institution of excellence. He also motivated the students to work diligently, emphasising their future role in impacting countless lives and reducing healthcare disparities, aligning with the government’s commitment to accessible healthcare for all.

Dr Ritu Thurr, Principal Director of the Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW), encouraged students to work hard, maintain their commitment to serve the people and strive for success.