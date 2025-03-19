Nagaland University to launch UG course in Basic Sciences

Nagaland University, the only Central varsity in the state, is all set to launch a new undergraduate programme in Basic Sciences from the academic year 2025-26.

The university also plans to launch a multidisciplinary research centre that will offer more programmes in Basic Sciences. These initiatives are in keeping with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which recognises that higher education plays an extremely important role in promoting human as well as societal well-being.

Initially, this new centre will offer 3-year/ 4-year undergraduate programmes in Botany, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics and Zoology. The university also plans to offer more programmes in Basic Sciences in the coming years, including integrated postgraduate programmes in Botany, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, and Zoology; PhD programmes in all sciences and social sciences with an emphasis on the topics of multidisciplinary research and integrated PhD (PG + PhD) programmes in all sciences and social sciences with an emphasis on the topics of multidisciplinary research.

“We want to pursue and promote world-class research and training and push the frontiers of basic sciences, covering broad areas ranging from material to life sciences with topics of multidisciplinary nature. Further, the university will also offer creative combinations of disciplines of study that would enable ‘multiple entry and exit’ points and re-entry options,” said Prof Jagadish K Patnaik, V-C, Nagaland University.

The undergraduate/ integrated postgraduate programmes will start with an intake capacity of 50 students across all the disciplines (Botany, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, and Zoology) during the academic year 2025-26.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

For admission to UG/ integrated postgraduate programmes, a candidate must secure a first class (60 %) throughout academics up to class 12 or any other equivalent examination. A candidate must have a valid CUET (UG) scorecard in the relevant discipline before applying.

The UG programme seeks to equip students with the capacities in fields across arts, humanities, languages, natural sciences, and social sciences; an ethic of social engagement besides soft skills such as complex problem solving, critical thinking, creative thinking, and communication skills, along with rigorous specialization in a chosen disciplinary or interdisciplinary major and minor(s)

Students can opt for a change of major within the broad discipline (Natural and Physical Sciences, Mathematical, Statistics, and Computational Sciences, Library, Information and Media Sciences, Commerce and Management, and Humanities and Social Sciences) at the end of the first year