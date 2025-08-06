Nagaland University launches Interdisciplinary MA in Language & Culture

Nagaland University, the only central university in the state, has launched an interdisciplinary Master of Arts programme in Language and Culture. The programme is a timely and significant initiative aimed at preserving, promoting, and advancing the rich linguistic and cultural heritage of the Naga people. A total of 20 students will be admitted to this programme.

Students who graduate from this programme would be equipped to avail NET exams in three papers including Linguistics, Folk Literature and Tribal and Regional Language.

Being offered by the Centre for Naga Tribal Language Studies, the course is designed as a four-semester interdisciplinary programme incorporating the core perspectives from various schools of thought underpinning the study of language and culture. By employing such a multifaceted, interdisciplinary lens, the course breaks away from the traditional modes of working in silos to implement a more holistic understanding.