Nagaland University develops nature-inspired technology

Nagaland University researchers have developed nature-inspired technology to recover valuable resources like nutrients, biofuels, biogas, and clean water from wastewater.

They have advanced the concept of bio-based soft technologies — a class of nature-inspired, energy-efficient systems that utilise plants, algae, microbes, and ecological interactions - to simultaneously treat wastewater and recover valuable resources.

This research creates a roadmap for future applied research, pilot implementations, and technology integration with national sanitation and water reuse programs of the nation.

“The global wastewater burden from domestic, agricultural, and industrial sources poses severe environmental threats due to pollutant discharge. Conventional treatment methods focus on pollutant removal but neglect the potential for extracting valuable resources, leading to sustainability challenges and resource depletion. It creates opportunities for resource recovery. Hence, there is a need for such research,” said Prof Jagadish K Patnaik, Vice Chancellor, Nagaland University.

Unique aspects of this research

* Holistic integration of resource recovery with pollutant removal, addressing both sustainability and environmental health

* Emphasis on hybrid bio-based systems combining technologies (e.g., microbial fuel cells + algae systems) for synergy and efficiency

* Consideration of emerging contaminants like microplastics by highlighting mechanisms for their capture and potential degradation

* Focus on scalability, techno-economic evaluation, and future research directions to address practical deployment barriers