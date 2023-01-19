My never-failing friends are they, with whom I converse day by day
Focusing on your body, mind and soul in 2023 is a fantastic method to plan your long-term objectives for the new year. Increase your goals by focusing on taking control of your mental health, establishing a better sleep schedule, or reclaiming your space. If you are seeking tips on becoming a better version of yourself, here’s a list of 5 inspirational books, recommended by the British Council Digital Library, that will guide you to enhance your social skills, discover your mission in life and even manage your cheque-book
12 Rules for Life:
An Antidote to Chaos by Jordan B Peterson
How should we live properly in a world of chaos and uncertainty? Jordan Peterson has helped millions of people, young and old, men and women, aim at a life of responsibility and meaning. Now he can help you. The number one Sunday Times and audible bestseller from ‘the most influential public intellectual in the Western world right now’ (New York Times) - read by the man himself.
