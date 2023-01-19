My never-failing friends are they, with whom I converse day by day

Good Vibes, Good Life:

How Self-Love Is the Key to Unlocking Your Greatness by Vex King

How do you actually learn to love yourself? How to change unfavourable feelings into favourable ones? Is it possible to experience lasting joy? A beautifully designed book that is packed with motivational quotes and tried-and-tested advice on utilising positivity to build a life you love. In this book, Instagram expert Vex King provides comprehensive answers to all of these queries. Vex overcame adversity to become an inspiration to thousands of young people, and he now uses his own experience and intuitive knowledge to motivate his readers.