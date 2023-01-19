My never-failing friends are they, with whom I converse day by day

Atomic Habits by James Clear

An atomic habit is a regular practice or routine that is not only small and easy to do but is also the source of incredible power; a component of the system of compound growth. If you’re having trouble changing your habits, the problem isn’t you. The problem is your system. Bad habits repeat themselves again and again not because you don’t want to change, but because you have the wrong system for change. This breakthrough book from James Clear is the most comprehensive guide on how to change your habits and get one percent better every day. No matter your goals, Atomic Habits offers a proven framework for improving—every day.