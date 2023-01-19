Millennium Post
My never-failing friends are they, with whom I converse day by day

Focusing on your body, mind and soul in 2023 is a fantastic method to plan your long-term objectives for the new year. Increase your goals by focusing on taking control of your mental health, establishing a better sleep schedule, or reclaiming your space. If you are seeking tips on becoming a better version of yourself, here’s a list of 5 inspirational books, recommended by the British Council Digital Library, that will guide you to enhance your social skills, discover your mission in life and even manage your chequebook

18 Jan 2023

Atomic Habits by James Clear

An atomic habit is a regular practice or routine that is not only small and easy to do but is also the source of incredible power; a component of the system of compound growth. If you’re having trouble changing your habits, the problem isn’t you. The problem is your system. Bad habits repeat themselves again and again not because you don’t want to change, but because you have the wrong system for change. This breakthrough book from James Clear is the most comprehensive guide on how to change your habits and get one percent better every day. No matter your goals, Atomic Habits offers a proven framework for improving—every day.

