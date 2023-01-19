My never-failing friends are they, with whom I converse day by day
Focusing on your body, mind and soul in 2023 is a fantastic method to plan your long-term objectives for the new year. Increase your goals by focusing on taking control of your mental health, establishing a better sleep schedule, or reclaiming your space. If you are seeking tips on becoming a better version of yourself, here’s a list of 5 inspirational books, recommended by the British Council Digital Library, that will guide you to enhance your social skills, discover your mission in life and even manage your chequebook
Becoming by Michelle Obama
Warm, wise, and revelatory, Becoming is the deeply personal reckoning of a woman of soul and substance who has steadily defied expectations — and whose story inspires us to do the same. In her memoir, Michelle Obama invites readers into her world, chronicling the experiences that have shaped her — from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her time spent at the world’s most famous address. With unerring honesty and lively wit, she describes her triumphs and her disappointments, both public and private, telling her full story as she has lived it — in her own words and on her own terms.
