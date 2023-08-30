MSDE holds workshop with sending organisations to expand Japan operations

To facilitate a comprehensive dialogue and promote knowledge sharing amongst the stakeholders responsible for mobility of skilled candidates to Japan under Technical Intern Training Program (TITP) and Specified Skill Workers (SSW) programme, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), organised a brainstorming workshop with Sending Organizations (SOs), empaneled by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE, Additional Secretary, MEA, Anurag Bhushan participated in the workshop along with other senior ministry officials.

The workshop provided a platform to the stakeholders to identify and address challenges faced by Sending Organizations and students, share on-ground experiences related to the respective programmes, explore effective student monitoring practices, and engage in solution driven discussions.

Tiwari said the TITP and SSW programmes play a pivotal role in forwarding PM Narendra Modi’s vision of making India the ‘skill capital of the world’. India and Japan share age old cultural and religious connect and collaboration as such between the two countries further help promote international cooperation and strengthen the bond between the two countries.

He further said that organising workshops like these are important for sharing of relevant insights that help to create effective roadmaps for the future. He hoped that the next steps will further solidify MSDE’s efforts towards training the segment of the Indian workforce as per the demands of the job market in Japan.

Bhushan said that the emigration, spanning decades, has evolved into a powerful catalyst, enriching skill development, bolstering soft power and fostering livelihood opportunities. Equipping the workforce with the necessary linguistic skills, building robust language training frameworks, strengthening immigration policy ecosystem, and embracing digital advancements can help in utilising the talent of young workforce, he added.