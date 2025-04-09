MSc Robotics from University of Sheffield

The University of Sheffield, UK is inviting applications for its MSc Robotics course starting in September 2025. Robotics is increasingly important to a variety of sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare and aerospace. This course helps students to develop their knowledge and skills in the key areas of robotics and autonomous systems. Students will learn about machine and artificial intelligence (AI), robotic sensing and perception, control and planning and robotic devices and systems.

Students can choose optional modules, including working with companies on real opportunities and problems experienced by industry. They will also complete a research-level dissertation project where they will take the lead to advance their knowledge and skills in robotics. The one-year course is accredited by the Engineering Council UK, Institution of Engineering and Technology and the Institute of Measurement and Control.

Candidates need a minimum of 60% from a recognised university in a relevant subject with relevant modules to participate in the course. Degrees in the following subject areas are accepted: Engineering, Mathematics and Physics. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent is required.

Core modules:

Data Modelling and Machine Intelligence

Foundations of Robotics

Mechatronics for Robotics

Manipulator Robotics

Machine Vision

Mobile Robotics and Autonomous Systems

Multisensor and Decision Systems

Robotics Project & Dissertation

Fees: Overseas (2025 annual fee) is ££31,190

Scholarship: The University of Sheffield offers 75 International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarships for the 2025 entry.