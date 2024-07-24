MS & PhD Music and Musopathy from IIT Mandi

Leveraging the synergies between music, health, and technology can facilitate remarkable advances in both individual and collective well-being. Recognising this potential, IIT Mandi’s Centre for Indian Knowledge System and Mental Health Application (IKSHMA) has launched the first-of-its-kind MS (by research) and PhD programmes in Music and Musopathy. The programme is open to both full-time and part-time candidates and can be pursued live, online, or in a hybrid format by all qualifying candidates, regardless of geographical location. “This programme will not only explore the science of Indian music, but also its therapeutic value for the holistic well-being of mind, body, and consciousness,” said Prof Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi.



The MS and PhD programmes in Music and Musopathy are research-based, aimed at producing highly skilled professionals and researchers who can contribute meaningfully to the development and understanding of music and its beneficial impacts on individuals and society, including the wellness-centric field of Musopathy.

Know the details:

* Inaugural batch will commence from August 2024

* Open to both full-time and part-time candidates

* Can be pursued live, online, or in a hybrid format