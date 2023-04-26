Mom is my biggest support: Miss India Tripura 2023

Ever since childhood, Nabanita Bhattacharjee wanted to become a model, and at the tender age of 21, her dream has been fulfilled. Recently, she was crowned Femina Miss India Tripura 2023.

Hailing from the princely state of the country, Nabanita is a second-year student of BTech in Computer Science and Engineering from Sister Nivedita University (SNU), Kolkata. Coming from a conservative family, her journey to the world of glamour wasn’t a smooth ride. But then, she found her biggest supporter — her mother — along the way.

“My mom is my strength. I come from a conservative family in Tripura. So, I had to find my way to reach her. But throughout the journey, my mother supported me,” said Nabanita.

It’s difficult to believe that the young model was once shy and an introvert. But then, she started expressing herself through dancing and yoga.

The grand finale ceremony of Femina Miss India 2023 was held in Manipur last week. Nabanita recalled how the contestants had to go through the tedious grooming and gruelling training sessions for almost 35 days in Mumbai, followed by a week in Manipur. However, the training has prepared her well for bigger ambitions.

“Since childhood, I saw myself walking on the ramp. I got a chance to explore my modelling skills when I attended a boot camp workshop in Tripura. Then, I started grooming myself. I had applied for the Miss India contest from Kolkata and then represented my state, Tripura,” she said.

Having pursued a diploma in computer science from Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT) Agartala, Nabanita went on to take admission at SNU in Kolkata. “SNU has been immensely supportive in my journey. From the faculty to the classmates, everyone has guided me in this endeavour,” she said.

Nabanita has aspirations to become a leading model of the country. She also nurtures the dream of acting, but then the Agartala resident understands the importance of education. Therefore, she wants to complete her BTech in computer science and engineering before realising her professional goals. “At the end of the day, we need education. So, I will complete my studies and then pursue modelling or acting,” she said.