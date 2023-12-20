Modern High School International inaugurates a new campus

Modern High School International (MHSI) has recently announced the inauguration of its new campus in Kolkata. Conveniently located at the intersection of Gurusaday Road and Syed Amir Ali Avenue in south Kolkata, MHSI is offering Cambridge IGCSE and IBDP programmes from Grade 6 onwards.

“Our vision for the Modern High School International is to continue to do what we have been doing at Modern High School for decades - to uphold our values of excellence, integrity, and inclusivity. The IGCSE and IBDP curricula at Modern High School International focuses on immersive learning experiences that go beyond textbooks. Our aim is not just to create students who excel academically, but also young people who are compassionate, empathetic, and socially responsible,” said Nirmala Birla, Chairperson, MHSI.

The MHSI has been awarded the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) platinum certification, the highest certification accorded to any building, for its commitment to sustainability, environmental stewardship, and promoting a healthy learning environment.