Ministry of Education extends registration window for Yuva Sangam Phase V till Oct 25

The Ministry of Education has extended the registrations window for Yuva Sangam Phase V till October 25, 2024 to accommodate all intending applicants who are interested to experience this unique opportunity. This gives more youth, including students and professionals, an opportunity to avail this rare chance to be a representative of their state/union territory.

With the earlier deadline for registration approaching, the dedicated registration portal saw a massive spike in visitors. The successful cultural exchange programme initiated under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ facilitates engagement and collaboration among youth in the age group of 18 to 30 years across the diverse landscape of India. The programme now in its fifth phase has facilitated cross-cultural learnings and interaction for 4,795 youth across India through 114 tours.

Young professionals (employed/self-employed) and students including NSS/NYKS volunteers, as well as off-campus youth (those enrolled for online courses, in skilling institutions) are encouraged to apply for this life-changing experience through multi-dimensional exposure in five broad areas – the 5 Ps including Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect), and Prodyogiki (Technology).

“The response to Phase-V of Yuva Sangam has been truly encouraging. The window for registration which was earlier slated to close on October 21 has now been extended till October 25. This extension in deadline has been necessitated by the surge in response in the last few days and to facilitate registration for intending participants. We request everyone to make use of this extension and participate in this unique programme,” said a senior officer of the Ministry of Education.