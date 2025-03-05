Middle East bound: Indian women’s migration to jump 71%

Indian women are leading the change across sectors both in India and abroad and now, according to a recent report by Huntr, the number of Indian women migrant workers in the Middle East is projected to grow by over 71% in the next two to three years, driven by growing opportunities across hospitality, construction, healthcare, and technology sectors. The MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region is emerging as a key destination, with the Indian women migrant workforce expected to expand from 3.5 million to a staggering 6 million by 2027.

Sectors like hospitality and construction are leading the charge, with hospitality recording a 23% rise in demand for Indian women workers in 2023 compared to the previous year. Healthcare and education, too, are seeing substantial interest as the UAE’s advanced medical facilities and growing expatriate population create new opportunities for Indian professionals. Additionally, emerging sectors such as renewable energy, finance, and technology are opening doors for skilled Indian women, reflecting the region’s push towards economic diversification.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations are also fostering gender diversity in leadership and STEM fields. In the UAE, women constitute 41% of government university STEM graduates, surpassing the global average. This momentum is expected to continue, with initiatives like Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 actively promoting female workforce participation, projected to reach 36% by 2025.

Equal work, equal pay

Beyond sectoral growth, the region is championing wage equality. The UAE’s 2020 law mandating equal pay for men and women in the private sector, along with Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to narrow its gender pay gap, signals a promising future. Women in industries such as healthcare, technology, and consumer goods anticipate salary hikes of up to 4.5% in 2025, further enhancing the attractiveness of Middle Eastern markets for Indian women.

Pushing entrepreneurial ideas

Indian women are also making strides in entrepreneurship, contributing significantly to the UAE’s economy through nearly 50,000 business ventures valued at AED 60 billion. Support programmes like ‘She’s Next,’ the Dubai Business Women Council and Hub71 are empowering women to establish and scale enterprises in fields ranging from fintech to renewable energy.