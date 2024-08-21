Mid-life career crisis : Less about quitting, more about reinventing

Imagine you’re in your mid-40s, sitting at your desk, when you feel like not working anymore. The job that once energised you now feels like a monotonous rerun, and you’re left questioning everything—from your career choices to the very meaning of your life. That’s called mid-life career crisis. This is exactly what happened to Dwaipaiyan Mitra. After more than 25 years in journalism, he found himself suffocating in the routine. The excitement was gone, replaced by a relentless sense of stagnation. He made the bold decision to resign from his high-paying position. He underwent a course in digital marketing, and applied for a role in a bank. Today, he oversees corporate communications there, finding the challenge he had been missing. A mid-life career crisis is more common than you’d expect. It often stems from professional stagnation, the desire for fresh challenges, or simply burnout.



“While traditionally associated with the 40s, these career crises are now cropping up earlier, even in the mid-30s, thanks to increasing stress levels and rapidly changing work environments. But don’t worry – this isn’t the end. It’s just the interval, and the second half promises some exciting plot twists if you play your cards right. According to a 2023 report by LinkedIn, nearly 15% of professionals in India face a mid-life career crisis. This phase is less about quitting and more about reinventing oneself,” said Pallavi Jha, Chairperson & Managing Director, Dale Carnegie Training India and Walchand PeopleFirst Ltd.

JK Rowling, the creator of the magical world of Harry Potter, wasn’t always a literary giant. At 31, she took a daring leap when her first book was accepted for publication, transitioning from her role as a secretary at Amnesty International in London to becoming one of the most loved authors of our time. Did you know that Vera Wang was once a figure skater and journalist before she pivoted to fashion at the age of 40? Her bold decision to change careers led her to become one of the most iconic designers in the industry. And then there’s Ray Kroc, who spent much of his career as a milkshake-device salesman before making a life-changing move at 52. In 1954, he bought McDonald’s and transformed it into the world’s largest fast-food franchise.

So, when faced with the question of whether to change careers mid-way or later in life, it’s clear that there is no one-size-fits-all answer to the best age or time to change careers, as it largely depends on individual circumstances, career goals, and market conditions. Time and again, professionals who have jumped ship with careful evaluation of their skills and a clear vision for their future have achieved success.

And just like you update your wardrobe to keep up with changing fashion trends, staying on the job should also involve continuous learning to remain employable. Feeling stuck in your current role is common, especially when financial pressures and family responsibilities make job changes daunting. In such situations, list your skills and abilities. However, it’s important to find out which new areas you can explore. Consider how your current skills could apply to different areas and whether more classes or degrees might be needed. Resilience and a willingness to learn can make these transitions possible.

“Many find mid-career transitions (typically between the ages of 30-50) advantageous, as they often possess a wealth of experience and clarity about their career aspirations. Mid-level professionals facing a career crisis should start by identifying the root causes of their dissatisfaction, considering their long-term aspirations and goals, values, and interests in relation to their current job role. A practical approach to managing this crisis includes exploring internal and external job opportunities, but more importantly, through upskilling and refreshing skill sets,” said Mayank Kumar co-founder and managing director of upGrad.

Jha believes mid-life career crisis doesn’t have to be a tragedy. In fact, India is not short of inspiring mid-life career transition stories. Take Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, for example. He shifted from traditional manufacturing to digital innovation, revolutionizing his company in the process. Then there’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who moved from brewing to biotechnology, founding Biocon and turning it into a biopharmaceutical powerhouse.

“Mid-life career transitions are about more than just changing jobs – they’re about redefining your professional identity and aligning it with your personal aspirations. With a dash of courage, a sprinkle of humour, and a solid strategy, you can navigate this journey successfully. As the curtain rises on the next act of your career, step into the spotlight with confidence and flair. Remember, the best is yet to come. The job market is evolving, and so can you,” said Jha.

KNOW THE SYMPTOMS



Pallavi Jha identifies some signs that may indicate a mid-life career crisis:

Job dissatisfaction: Your once-exciting job now feels like an endless loop of “Groundhog Day”

Burnout: You’re more drained than your smartphone battery at 2% charge

Desire for change: You’re browsing LinkedIn more than Instagram

Questioning purpose: You’re wondering if there’s more to life than KPIs and quarterly reviews