Microsoft teams up with Indian govt to train youth in cyber security

Committed to empowering youth in India with future-ready skills, Microsoft has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate General of Training (DGT), Ministry of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), to train students and educators at government-led Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and National Skills Training Institutions (NSTIs). As part of this collaboration, Microsoft will offer a wide range of courses, including training in AI, cloud computing, web development and cyber security skills for nearly 6,000 students and 200 faculty members.

This training will empower young students with industry-relevant skills, enhancing their employability, and connecting them to relevant job opportunities. In addition to future skills training for AI fluency and fundamentals, Cloud computing and web development, students have the opportunity to learn from industry experts and engage in deep-dive sessions, and multifaceted capstone projects.

Train-the-Trainer workshops will be conducted to empower faculty members on AI fluency and fundamentals, cloud computing, web development, Power BI, and soft skills. These trained faculty members can then train ITI students attending Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) training. The CyberShikshaa programme focusing on basic and intermediate cybersecurity skills training will also be expanded to students and educators at 10 NSTIs for women.

“With acceleration in digitalisation post-Covid, there has been a huge demand for talent and skilled workforce in the tech space. Our platforms like DGTs, ITIs and STIs are driving the skilling efforts from the frontline. I firmly believe that collaborations like that of DGT and Microsoft, will play a pivotal role in nurturing talent and young Indians will get better access to skills that are more relevant in this fast-changing digital age,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State (MoS), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Ministry of Electronics and IT.

Jean-Philippe Courtois, executive vice-president and president, National Transformation Partnerships, Microsoft, said: “Empowering India’s youth with digital skills is crucial to building economic resilience and ensuring a brighter future for all. We are pleased to collaborate with DGT to train the country’s youth with the skills to succeed in today’s digital economy.”