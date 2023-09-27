Medical Cobotics Centre launched, to foster innovation in healthcare

A first-of-its-kind Medical Cobotics Centre (MCC) was inaugurated in New Delhi recently. This state-of-the-art technology-enabled medical simulation and training facility will foster innovation in healthcare. iHub Anubhuti-IIITD Foundation (Technology Innovation Hub of IIIT-Delhi) and iHub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC, Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Delhi) inaugurated MCC on the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi campus.

The Medical Cobotics Centre is aimed at being India’s first technology-enabled medical simulation and training facility for doctors, paramedics, technicians, engineers, biomedical researchers, and entrepreneurs. The training programmes, ranging from basic to advanced, will be designed in consultation with leading doctors and experts, mainly drawn from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

MCC is also aimed at having cutting-edge technologies that will enable advanced medical research and development in the areas of healthcare robotics and digital healthcare. It will also act as a test bed for many young startups in the medical field that are developing innovations in medical technology in digital medical healthcare and healthcare using AR/VR, AI, cobotics, robotoics, cognitive sciences, and such. The MCC launched its first ‘Call for Proposal’ for young startups, with funding up to Rs 1 crore available in digital healthcare and medical healthcare using the above application areas.

“We look forward to our Innovation Hub in Cobotics creating new cobotics-based interventions and innovations for affordable healthcare”, said Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi.