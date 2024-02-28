Medical body forms task force to address mental health among students

Given the increasing cases of depression and suicide among medical students, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has set up a 15-member task force.

“Mental health of medical students has been a cause of concern in the recent past leading to depression and suicide by medical students. To address this issue, a National Task Force has been constituted by anti-ragging committee of the National Medical Commission (NMC),” an official order issued on February 21 stated.

The task force will look into existing information about the mental health and suicides of medical students. They aim to figure out the reasons behind these challenges and suggest practical strategies based on evidence to improve mental health and prevent suicides. The committee will also visit colleges where incidents of suicides have been reported.

The task force has to submit a detailed report with key findings and actionable recommendations for the improvement of the mental health of medical students by May 31, 2024.