Masters courses from University of East Anglia

The University of East Anglia, one of the UK’s top 25 universities, has announced two cutting-edge Masters courses in Data Science. These new one-year programmes, MSc Data Science for Biology and MSc Data Science for Environmental Science, are designed to meet the growing demand for advanced data analytical skills in the biological and environmental sectors. Enrolled students will also be eligible for the UEA Country Award, which provides valuable financial support for their studies.



The one-year MSc Data Science for Biology programme is tailored for advanced students and practitioners. Potential career trajectories include roles such as bioinformatician, data scientist, data analyst, and data miner. The requirement for the programme is bachelor’s degree with a 2.1 classification in Biology or a related field.

The MSc Data Science for Environmental Science is a rigorous, full-time one-year programme designed to cater to the needs of advanced students and professionals alike. The entry requirements include bachelor’s degree with a 2.1 classification or equivalent, preferably in Environmental Science or a related field spanning Social Sciences, Arts, and Sciences. Applications for September 2024 intake for both the courses are open now to both domestic and international students.