MA in Political Economy from The University of Manchester

The University of Manchester is inviting applications from Indian students for their MA in Political Economy for the 2024 session. Students are required to complete the core unit, theoretical approaches to political economy. This unit offers a comprehensive foundation in classical and modern theories of political economy, introducing fundamental concepts of the discipline.

Candidates who have completed a minimum of a three-year degree and obtained first class (you will need 60%-80% bachelor’s degree) from a reputable university are considered for postgraduate study in urban studies. There are several scholarships and bursaries available for international students like the Manchester Humanities International Excellence Scholarship, the Humanities Bicentenary Postgraduate Scholarship, an award of a £10,000 fee reduction for Indian students, granted on academic merit and strength of their personal profile and the Manchester Alumni Scholarship Scheme, which offers a £3,000 fee reduction to Manchester alumni, who achieved a first-class bachelor’s degree within the last three years and are progressing to postgraduate study.

Know the details:

Degree awarded: Master of Arts (MA)

Duration: 1 year

Tuition fee: £27,500 per annum

Government scholarships: Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship for Academic Excellence (Rajasthan), Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Scholarship (Maharashtra),

National Overseas Scholarship Scheme and Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship (Jharkhand)