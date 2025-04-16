Legal entry ensures protection for int’l students in US

Indian students applying to universities in the US need not worry if their documents are genuine and they meet all required criteria. “The US remains committed to welcoming international students who meet the visa requirements and contribute to the academic community. At Kent State University, we provide comprehensive support to our international students to help them navigate these challenges,’’ said Dr. Marcello Fantoni, Vice President of Global Education at Kent State University.

Kent State University is offering scholarships for international students, including those from India. Eligible undergraduate students can receive between $4,300 and $17,000 per year. In 2023-24, India became the top source of international students in the US, with over 331,000 Indian students enrolled across campuses, a 23% rise from the previous year.

Last year, nearly 800 Indian students joined various courses at Kent State University. This number is expected to grow in the current session.