Leeds Univ, IIT Madras team up for sustainability solutions

The University of Leeds, UK and IIT Madras have signed a MoU to set up a joint virtual centre of excellence on sustainable development.



The network will develop a step-change in the depth and breadth of current collaboration between the University of Leeds and IIT Madras as well as consolidate existing links between Leeds academics and other India universities working in the area of sustainable development. This agreement marks a significant milestone in the partnership between these two prestigious institutions, aiming to advance knowledge and innovation in various critical fields. Within the project, multidisciplinary teams capable of leading research and innovation in global challenges will be developed.

The MoU facilitates the development of collaborative research projects and the organisation of joint academic activities, including courses, conferences, seminars, symposia, and lectures. Additionally, it promotes the exchange of research and teaching personnel, student placements and exchanges, and the sharing of publications and other materials of mutual interest.

“This partnership showcases how academic and research partnerships between the UK and India can address global challenges and create sustainable solutions. As the University of Leeds celebrates 25 years of engagement in India, this MoU highlights the enduring commitment to fostering academic excellence and driving progress that benefits both our nations and the world at large,” said British Deputy High Commissioner to Chennai, Oliver Ballhatchet MBE.