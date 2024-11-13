LEARNING MADE FUN

As 90s kids, “edutainment” for us meant playing games like chess to boost concentration and word games to build language skills. Scrabble was a personal favourite for the correspondent especially on rainy afternoons, helping expand vocabulary and improve spelling. Cut to 2024, and we’re in a digital era where mornings start with mobile alarms instead of clunky wall clocks and kids dive into reels and social media almost instantly. Yet, some things haven’t changed—game-based learning remains a powerful tool. While today’s games have evolved with technology, their goals remain the same: building problem-solving skills, encouraging critical thinking, boosting engagement, and fostering teamwork among students.

“Gamification can motivate students by incorporating game-like elements such as points, levels, and rewards into learning activities. It creates a sense of achievement and progression, encouraging students to participate actively,” said Jacinta Sureka, trustee and Head of International Engagement, St. Joan’s School, Kolkata. In fact, the school uses platforms like Kahoot, where students compete in quizzes, enhancing both engagement and learning retention. “For younger students, gamified learning taps into curiosity and playfulness, while older students benefit from challenges that make learning feel relevant and competitive in a healthy way. Gamification across age groups fosters interaction, making learning more enjoyable and impactful,” said Sureka.

Take the example of Duolingo, a language app that uses game-like features to make learning engaging and fun, with social elements for shared progress. Hybrid games, which mix board game elements with digital components, are also popular today. In classrooms, these games provide both hands-on and digital experiences, a physical board combined with a tablet for specific actions. This combination appeals to different learning styles, bringing together the best of both traditional and digital games.

“The game-based approach accommodates the developmental needs of any age group. In preschool, our strategy is rich in sensory activities that create a foundation through interactive means. Examples include playful colour-coding puzzles and counting games that build cognitive skills for the child through hands-on engagement. With NEP 2020’s emphasis on integrating digital interventions, we’re adding elements like interactive storytelling and digital learning tools that align with each developmental stage. In high school, students are exposed to real-life simulations and problem-solving assignments to apply classroom knowledge to real-life situations, which nurtures critical thinking and collaboration. Each approach is crafted to build cognitive and social development in a strong and suitable learning environment,” said Dr Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group.

The global game-based learning market, worth $18.4 billion in 2023, is expected to grow to $71.7 billion by 2032. In 2024, Quizizz—a platform that turns quizzes into interactive games—raised $31.5 million to expand its resources for K-12 students. With new technology, more game-based learning tools are using AI to personalize learning. By 2025, over 40% of these tools will adapt to individual students’ needs, making learning more engaging. Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are also on the rise, creating immersive learning experiences. By 2026, VR and AR are expected to make up 30% of the game-based learning market as more schools adopt these tools for hands-on education.

“High school students benefit from simulation games and strategic challenges, such as those in robotics, which mimic real-world scenarios and foster decision-making skills. Recently, students from St. Joan’s School participated in the Robovilla Robotics competition, which challenged their programming and engineering skills. These strategies are tailored by adjusting complexity and relevance, ensuring meaningful engagement for each age group,” said Sureka.

Many educators have found that gamification can turn a group of bored, distracted students into engaged learners. Applying game rules to lessons can help students focus on material that previously didn’t hold their attention. Gamifying the classroom also allows teachers to explore new teaching styles and ways to motivate students. Additionally, simulations enable students to take on specific roles and experience real-world scenarios, teaching subjects from history and economics to city planning and space exploration.

“At SAI, we understand the power of real-world simulations in preparing students for future careers. Project-based simulations like entrepreneurial case studies or science-based environmental projects ensure that these students gain real-world problem-solving experience. NEP 2020 advocates for experiential learning using digital tools, and we incorporate technology in our simulations to enrich students’ grasp of complex subjects, enabling immersive learning. High school students at SAI benefit from these activities by learning to manage resources, make decisions, and collaborate—skills essential for professional success. These simulations bridge the gap between theory and practice, making learning vibrant and meaningful, fostering confident, critical thinkers who are prepared for real-world challenges,” said Dr Sahoo.

Benefits of game-based Education

* Boosts motivation and engagement

* Encourages collaboration among students

* Promotes inclusivity in the classroom

* Develops critical thinking and problem-solving skills

* Offers personalized learning opportunities

* Builds confidence