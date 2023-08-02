Learn AI for free

Given the entire world is gripped by Artificial Intelligence (AI) fever, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship inaugurated ‘AI for India 2.0,’ a free online training programme.

The programme is a joint initiative of the government’s Skill India project and the education platform GUVI. It holds accreditation from the National Council for Vocational Education and Training and the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras). The programme has been curated in nine Indian languages.

According to Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development, technology should not be a prisoner of language. He said this is a good beginning towards dismantling the language barrier in technology education and future-proofing the youth, particularly those in rural areas. He also mentioned India is a technology-savvy country and the success story in the adoption of digital payments in India is a case in point. The minister expressed satisfaction that GUVI has taken this initiative to educate the bottom-of-the-pyramid population in cutting-edge technologies.